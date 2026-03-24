Vitamin B3 May Help Treat Fatty Liver Disease

Metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), formerly known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver due to metabolic problems such as obesity, diabetes, or high cholesterol. Unlike other liver diseases, it is not caused by alcohol but is closely tied to overall metabolic health.

MAFLD affects about 30% of the global population, making it one of the most common liver conditions worldwide. In the United States, millions are affected, and cases continue to rise alongside increasing rates of obesity and Type 2 diabetes. If left untreated, the disease can progress to serious complications such as cirrhosis or liver cancer.

New research points to a possible treatment approach involving vitamin B3. An international team of researchers has identified a molecule called microRNA-93 (miR-93) as a key factor in the development of MAFLD, according to ScienceDaily. This is the first time miR-93 has been linked to the progression of the disease.

Researchers found that levels of miR-93 are elevated in both people and animal models with fatty liver disease. High levels of this molecule appear to trigger inflammation, scarring, and fat buildup in the liver. In laboratory studies, scientists used gene-editing techniques to block miR-93 in mice, which led to reduced liver fat and improved liver function.

The team then looked for existing treatments that could lower miR-93 levels. They found that niacin, also known as vitamin B3, was the most effective option.

In treated mice, miR-93 levels dropped significantly, while levels of SIRT-1 increased. SIRT-1 is an enzyme that supports healthy liver function and helps protect against metabolic disease. Previous research suggests that higher SIRT-1 activity may help counteract fatty liver disease, while miR-93 appears to suppress it.

"Given that niacin is a well-established and safe medication used to treat hyperlipidemia, it holds promise as a candidate for combination therapies targeting miRNA pathways in MASLD,” the study authors wrote in Metabolism: Clinical and Experimental.

While the findings are promising, experts note that more research is needed to determine whether vitamin B3 could be an effective treatment for fatty liver disease in humans.