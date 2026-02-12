How to Reduce Fatigue Naturally

Fatigue is not the same as simply feeling tired. When you’re tired, a good night’s sleep usually restores your energy.

Before trying to manage fatigue on your own, experts recommend ruling out underlying medical causes such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, anemia, thyroid disorders, or long COVID. Once serious conditions are excluded, there are natural strategies that may help, according to TIME.

Stay Active. Regular exercise — including walking, strength training, and yoga — can be powerful tools against fatigue, says Leorey Saligan, vice dean of research at the Rutgers University School of Nursing and a past senior investigator at the National Institutes of Health.

The key is to start small. When you’re already exhausted, intense workouts can feel impossible. Research suggests low-intensity exercise may be more beneficial than moderate or high-intensity workouts for reducing fatigue. Avoid vigorous evening exercise, which can interfere with sleep.

Stay hydrated. Even mild dehydration can affect energy levels, blood flow, and concentration. Keep a water bottle nearby and drink regularly throughout the day. Morning hydration is especially important after several hours of sleep.

Get quality sleep. Ironically, people with fatigue often struggle with nighttime sleep, especially if they nap during the day. Establish good sleep hygiene by keeping your bedroom cool, dark, and screen-free. Avoid alcohol and caffeine close to bedtime, and try to maintain a consistent sleep schedule.

Use caffeine wisely. Research shows that caffeine consumed before a mentally demanding task can reduce both cognitive and physical fatigue. However, limit intake to one to four cups of coffee per day to prevent jitters or energy crashes.

Spend time in nature. Time outdoors — especially in green spaces — has been shown to ease fatigue and improve overall well-being. Natural light and fresh air can elevate mood, reduce stress, and help restore mental energy.

Listen to music. A 2025 study found that people with chronic fatigue made fewer memory errors while listening to their favorite music. Music may stimulate the brain’s dopaminergic system, which produces dopamine — a neurotransmitter involved in motivation and energy.

Make time for fun. Enjoyable activities — whether hobbies, socializing, or playful moments — can replenish both mental and physical energy. Fun releases endorphins, lowers stress, and boosts motivation. “Find an activity with no purpose but your own joy,” says Dr. David Clarke, president of the Association for Treatment of Neuroplastic Symptoms.