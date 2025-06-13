Boost Your Favorite Father's Health This Weekend

Father’s Day is a perfect opportunity to celebrate Dad while also encouraging habits that keep him healthy and happy year-round.

Practicing self-care is an important part of a man’s toolbox, says Everyday Health, and can make him a better father, partner, and even boss.

Here are some ideas to make this Father’s Day a fun, healthy celebration that boosts your favorite man’s well-being.

• Kick off the day with a nutritious breakfast. Think scrambled eggs with spinach, avocado toast, or a refreshing fruit salad. It’s a great way to fuel the day ahead.

• Encourage physical activity. Plan an outdoor activity like a family hike, a bike ride, or even a game of catch in the park. Physical exercise boosts mood and energy levels, making the day more enjoyable. It can also help you sleep better.

•Start a new hobby. Studies have shown that people who engage in pleasurable hobbies have higher levels of mental well-being, a more positive mood, less stress and a lower heart rate. Here are some suggestions for hobbies to improve your health.

• Practice mindfulness together. Dedicate a few moments to relaxation by meditating or practicing deep breathing exercises as a family. It can be a bonding experience and helps reduce stress.

• Serve a balanced dinner. Treat Dad to a special dinner, emphasizing whole grains, lean proteins, and plenty of vegetables. Skip the highly processed foods and opt for homemade dishes. Try these healthy and delicious recipe ideas from Eating Well.

• Limit screen time. Make the day about connecting rather than scrolling. Unplug from devices and focus on meaningful conversations or shared activities.

• Gift wellness. Consider presents that promote self-care, such as a massage voucher, fitness gear, or even a book on mindfulness. These thoughtful gifts can benefit long term. Here are some last-minute gift ideas.