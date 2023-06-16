Boost Dad's Health With These 10 Gifts

If you are still searching for the right gift for Dad on Father’s Day this Sunday, why not choose a present that supports his well-being? He probably has enough ties and socks, so look outside the traditional choices and give the gift of good health.

• Healthy chef. According to Forbes, if Dad likes to putter in the kitchen and wants to eat healthier foods, consider gifting him with a countertop air fryer to help cook his favorite foods with less fat. Another idea is a multi-cooker with steam and slow cooker settings.

• Better breathing. The recent wildfires remind us that indoor air quality is critical for health. Protect Dad (and the whole family) with an air purifier featuring HEPA filtration, no ozone, and sized to fit the space he most frequently uses.

• Task lighting. This is a great accessibility gift that lights up the area where Dad spends the most time, in his office or in the garage with his tools and hobbies. Extra lighting prevents eye strain, errors, and injuries, says Forbes. You can also add an anti-fatigue mat to make standing for hours more comfortable and healthier for his joints and feet.

• Fitness tracker. If Dad likes to exercise (or to motivate him to start) present him with a wearable technology gadget that tracks statistics and helps him achieve his health goals. Here are the best rated, according to WIRED.

• Bike horn. Biking can be dangerous, especially when sharing the road with cars, so consider the crazy loud Delta Airzound bike horn, says U.S. News & Health Report.

• Heart rate monitor. A heart rate monitor helps assess exercise intensity and make sure that Dad’s not overdoing it. Dr. Michael Roizen, an authority of health and fitness at the Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic, says this is one of his top choices for Father’s Day gifting.

• A chin-up bar. Dr. David Katz, the founder and former director of Yale University’s Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center, says this is an ideal gift to help Dad develop and strengthen more than a dozen muscles in his back, arms, chest, and shoulders. The rest of the family can enjoy the health benefits as well.

• A frisbee. Katz purchased one for his father because tossing this piece of plastic around is not only good exercise, but also fun. The quick pivots, jumps and throws boost agility and offer a full-body, calorie burning workout.

• Fresh footwear. If Dad stubbornly refuses to update his sneakers, surprise him with a brand-new pair, says Planet Fitness. Those old brown sneakers he wears to the gym that look like they’re falling apart are actually putting him at risk of injury. A good pair of shoes is an investment in his health and safety.

• A jogging stroller. Armin Brott, author of many books on fatherhood, tells WebMD that this stroller is a great way for dads of young children to get into shape while keeping an eye on their offspring.