Study: Some Belly Fat May Be Good for You

If you can “pinch an inch” of fat around your middle, that may be a good thing. A groundbreaking study conducted by Japanese researchers has revealed that maintaining a small amount of belly fat can have beneficial effects on your health. Contrary to the common belief that all belly fat is harmful, this research indicates that a modest accumulation of fat around the abdomen might help boost brain health.

According to Study Finds, a study published in the journal GeroScience reveals that visceral fat — the deep fat surrounding your internal organs — plays a role in maintaining healthy levels of BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor) that helps helps brain cells grow, survive, and form new connections. But as we age, BDNF levels naturally drop, and that’s when memory problems can start.

Researchers from Toho University found that CX3CL1, a protein found in visceral fat, helps maintain strong brain function in young mice. But as the mice aged, both the protein levels and the BDNF levels dropped. The scientists artificially lowered the CX3CL1 levels in younger mice and the BDNF levels plummeted but returned to normal when the mice got an extra dose CX3CL1.

Further investigation by the researchers revealed that stress hormones played a role in the reduction of fat-derived CX3CL1. This reduction is caused by enzymes that increase as we age, lowering levels of BDNF and potentially triggering memory loss.

However, previous research found that excess belly fat shrinks the memory centers of the brain and causes beta amyloid and tau plaques to appear, often the first signs of Alzheimer’s disease, says CNN. Neurologist Dr. Richard Isaacson said, “Since the study found these relationships decades before cognitive decline and an expected diagnosis, having laser sharp focus on reducing belly fat can be one of our most powerful tools to fight this terrible disease.”

The new study adds another dimension to how we think about belly fat but the researchers stress that balance is key. Too little belly fat and you lose the brain-protecting effects, but too much can cause serious health problems. It’s also important to note that the early-stage research was conducted on mice, not humans, although it does shed light on how our brains and bodies are connected.

Right now, the best way to maintain brain health as you age is to focus on proven strategies: staying active, eating a balanced diet, managing stress, and keeping your mind engaged, say experts at the Mayo Clinic.