Not All Farmers Market Produce Is Fresh

If you love the thought of buying farm-fresh produce at your local farmers market, be prepared to do your homework. Not all the vegetables and fruit on the stand are picked at their peak of perfection, locally grown, or organic, as stated, warns HuffPost Life.

Here are some red flags to look for when shopping at a farmers market:

• Items out of season. While supermarkets carry produce year-round, at a local market all the products should be in season. “Strawberries in December or tomatoes in February? It’s likely that the vendor is not growing a product themselves, and not being transparent about it,” notes Kim Hutchinson, executive director of the Virginia Farmers Market Association. However, new farming techniques, such as hydroponics, could make this possible, so ask questions.

• Picture-perfect produce. Mother Nature rarely produces perfect produce that’s shiny, spotless and uniform in size. Berries that look waxy or too polished are a good example of wholesale produce that was previously purchased to be resold.

• No farm name on the stand. Farmers take pride in their operations and should be willing and able to post their label. “If you can’t find clear information on the business, that’s worth questioning,” says Hutchinson.

• Misleading claims about organic produce. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, certified organic foods are grown and processed according to federal guidelines addressing soil quality, animal raising practices, pest and weed control, and use of additives. Organic producers rely on natural substances and physical, mechanical, or biologically based farming methods to the fullest extent possible. Organic is a federally protected term that requires certification, inspection and fees. However, some local farmers may adhere to the tenets of organic farming without seeking certification because of the fees. You can ask the vendor about his or her farming practices.

• Too many choices. If the farm stand looks more like a grocery store, chances are it is not a small operation. Experts say that farmers may go to vegetable auctions to augment their produce display, so, once again, it pays to ask questions and get to know your farmer.