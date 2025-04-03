Everyday Habits That Can Harm Your Vision

Annual eye exams are important, especially as we age. They can detect any changes in vision that might lead to glaucoma, cataracts, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD), all of which can cause irreparable harm to your eyes before you notice any changes in sight.

And certain everyday behaviors can also affect the health of our eyes, says AARP, increasing the risk for vision-stealing problems. Here are some of the worst habits for your eyes:

• Smoking. Cigarette smoking can irritate your eyes because the tobacco smoke breaks down the protective, oily layer of tears that cover the eye. Even exposure to secondhand smoke can lead to dry eyes, according to Healthline. Research also shows it can raise your risk of AMD, triggering the condition five years earlier than in non-smokers.

• Staring at your smartphone. We tend to blink less when we stare at a tiny screen or even a computer screen, for that matter. This decreases the amount of natural protection our eyelids provide. The glare from the screen can also affect our vision. Dr. Cary Silverman, medical director of Eyecare 20/20 in East Hanover, New Jersey, recommends purposely blinking while you are working at a computer and taking a break every 15 minutes or so to stare at an object in the distance. Apply eyedrops, such as artificial tears. Turn off your phone and put your laptop away in the hours leading to bedtime.

• Sleeping with makeup on. Make sure to remove all traces of makeup at night and gently massage your lids while taking a warm shower to help lubricate the eyes and prevent dry eye disease or infection. Use a very mild face soap to remove makeup and avoid oil-based removers that can exacerbate dry eyes.

• Heavy drinking. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends limiting alcohol consumption to one drink daily for women and no more than two per day for men for overall health maintenance. Drinking more than the recommended amount can be bad for your eyes, says AARP. “Some of the most damaging effects on vision are from extremely high levels of alcohol or chronic alcohol abuse,” says Dr. Ashley Brissette, an ophthalmologist and assistant professor ophthalmology at Weill Cornell Medicine in NYC. “Toxic blood alcohol levels can permanently damage the optic nerve and vison centers.” A review published last year in the Journal of Ophthalmic & Vision Research found that chronic alcohol consumption raises the risk for cataracts, AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and other types of optic neuropathy. Brissette says that social drinkers are less likely to encounter these risks, but even an occasional alcohol beverage can trigger dry eye syndrome.

• Sleeping with contact lenses. Brissette says that leaving your contacts in your eyes overnight increases the risk of infection, which can permanently scar the cornea and cause loss of vision. “Bacteria and other debris get trapped between the contact lens and the surface of the cornea, so leaving them in too long or past their expiration date puts you at high risk for developing an infection,” she says. Experts advise using daily lenses because the risk of infection is much lower with these disposable products.

• Not wearing sunglasses. Ultraviolet (UV) radiation can damage not only your skin, but also your vision. Over time, UV rays damage the eye’s surface tissues, cornea and the lens that can eventually lead to cataracts, AMD, and cancers of the eye. Brissette cautions that you can also develop a sunburn on the eyes, called photokeratitis, which can be extremely painful. Wear sunglasses every day, even when it’s cloudy, to protect your eyes. Make sure that the lenses offer 100% UV protection.