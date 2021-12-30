New Eyedrops Could Replace Reading Glasses for Millions

You may be able to throw away those reading glasses scattered all over the house. If you can find them, that is. A new eyedrop recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration offers hope for presbyopia, age-related farsightedness that affects 128 million Americans. The eyedrops are called Vuity, and they became available for purchase in mid-December, according to WebMD.

The eyedrops begin working in 15 minutes and provide clearer vision for six to 10 hours. Vuity is the first FDA-approved prescription drug for presbyopia, which generally affects people 40 and older. It works by reducing the size of the pupil which expands the depth of field or the depth of focus.

According to CBS News, people who have tried the drug call it a “life changer.” Dr. George Waring, the principal investigator for the clinical trial of Vuity, predicts the eyedrops will be tolerated by most individuals. Side effects in the three-month trial included headaches and red eyes.

In the clinical trial, 750 participants with presbyopia evaluated the drops and a statistically significant proportion were able to read three or more additional lines on a reading chart, according to WebMD.

Vuity should not be used in low-light situations said the manufacturer, such as driving at night. It is less effective for those over the age of 65. The drops work best for mild to intermediate cases of presbyopia and are currently not covered by insurance. Experts say the medication may never be covered by insurance because it is not medically necessary, says CBS News, and reading glasses are cheaper.

A 30-day supply will cost about $80 and works best in people ages 40 to 55.

But for the millions who want the convenience and freedom of seeing up close and personal without tracking down their readers, Vuity may offer an excellent option.