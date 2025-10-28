WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: eye | retina | blood vessels | heart disease | risk | aging

Eye Scans May Predict Heart Disease Risk

close-up of blood vessels of eye
(Adobe Stock)

Tuesday, 28 October 2025 07:27 AM EDT

The eyes are the windows to the soul, the old saying goes.

They also might serve as a window into a person’s heart health, a new study adds.

The tiny blood vessels in a person’s eyes can be used to predict their risk of heart disease, as well as whether they’re aging at an accelerated rate, researchers reported Oct. 24 in the journal Science Advances.

Doctors one day might refer to retinal scans as part of a regular check-up, researchers said.

“The eye provides a unique, non-invasive view into the body’s circulatory system,” senior researcher Marie Pigeyre, an associate professor of medicine at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, said in a news release. “Changes in the retinal blood vessels often mirror changes occurring throughout the body's small vessels.”

For the study, researchers analyzed health data from more than 74,000 people participating in one of four major studies.

People with simpler, less branched blood vessels in their eyes had an increased risk of heart disease, the researchers found.

Those folks also showed signs of advanced biological aging, including increased inflammation and shorter lifespan, the study said.

Researchers also found two specific proteins that are linked to inflammation and blood vessel aging.

“By connecting retinal scans, genetics and blood biomarkers, we have uncovered molecular pathways that help explain how aging affects the vascular system,” Pigeyre said.

The proteins — MMP12 and IgG–Fc receptor IIb — might serve as potential targets for future anti-aging drugs.

“Our findings point to potential drug targets for slowing vascular aging, reducing the burden of cardiovascular diseases, and ultimately improving lifespan,” Pigeyre said.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The eyes are the windows to the soul, the old saying goes. They also might serve as a window into a person's heart health, a new study adds. The tiny blood vessels in a person's eyes can be used to predict their risk of heart disease, as well as whether they're aging at an...
eye, retina, blood vessels, heart disease, risk, aging
265
2025-27-28
Tuesday, 28 October 2025 07:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved