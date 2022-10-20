The Five Worst Habits for Eye Health

As we age, it is important to schedule an annual eye exam. This can detect any changes in your vision that could signal glaucoma, cataracts, or age-related macular degeneration (AMD), all of which can cause irreparable harm to your eyes before you notice any loss of sight.
But certain everyday behaviors can also affect the health of our eyes, says AARP. Here are some of the worst habits for your eyes:
- Smoking. Tobacco smoke breaks down the protective, oily layer of tears that cover the eye, leaving them irritated and dry. Even exposure to secondhand smoke can lead to dry eyes, according to Healthline. Research also shows that AMD risk begins five years earlier in smokers than in nonsmokers.
- Staring at your smartphone. We tend to blink less when we stare at a tiny screen or even a larger computer screen. This decreases the amount of natural protection our eyelids provide. The glare from the screen can also affect our vision. Dr. Cary Silverman, medical director of Eyecare 20/20 in East Hanover, New Jersey, recommends purposely blinking while you are working at a computer and taking a break every 15 minutes or so to stare at an object in the distance. Apply eyedrops, such as artificial tears during the day. Turn off your phone and put your laptop away in the hours leading to bedtime.
- Sleeping with makeup on. Make sure to remove all traces of makeup at night and gently massage your lids while taking a warm shower to help lubricate the eyes and prevent infection. Apply warm compresses to soothe dry eyes, says Tamara Maule, a Florida-based optometrist. Maule also suggests using an all-natural antibacterial product called Avenova to help dry eyed and prevent infection and inflammation.
- Heavy drinking. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends limiting alcohol consumption to one drink daily for women and no more than two per day for men for overall health maintenance. Drinking more than the recommended amount can be bad for your eyes, says AARP. “Some of the most damaging effects on vision are from extremely high levels of alcohol or chronic alcohol abuse,” says Dr. Ashley Brissette, an ophthalmologist and assistant professor of ophthalmology at Weill Cornell Medicine in NYC. “Toxic blood alcohol levels can permanently damage the optic nerve and vison centers.” A review published last year in the Journal of Ophthalmic & Vision Research found that chronic alcohol consumption raises the risk for cataracts, AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and other types of optic neuropathy. Brissette says that social drinkers are less likely to encounter these risks, but even an occasional alcoholic beverage can trigger dry eye syndrome.
- Sleeping with contact lenses. Brissette says that the biggest issue of leaving your contacts in over night is the risk of infection, which can cause permanent scarring of the cornea and loss of vision. “Bacteria and other debris get trapped between the contact lens and the surface of the cornea, so leaving them in too long puts you at high risk for developing an infection,” she says. Experts advise using daily lenses because the risk of infection is much lower with these disposable products.
