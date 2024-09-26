WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: exercise | workouts | weekend warriors | health

Weekend Workouts as Beneficial as Daily Exercise

Man in park riding bicycle
(Adobe Stock)

Thursday, 26 September 2024 09:03 AM EDT

There’s good news for folks who struggle to fit regular exercise into their busy workweek.

“Weekend warrior” workouts are just as beneficial as daily exercise to a person’s overall health, a new study says.

Special: These 3 Things Will Push You Into a Nursing Home... More Here!

People who get all their weekly recommended exercise in one or two days are about as healthy as those who spread their workouts more evenly throughout the week, researchers reported Sept. 26 in the journal Circulation.

Both groups had a similarly lower risk of developing more than 200 possible diseases across 16 categories, ranging from heart and digestive conditions to mental health and brain illnesses, researchers found.

“Because there appears to be similar benefits for weekend warrior versus regular activity, it may be the total volume of activity, rather than the pattern, that matters most,” said co-senior researcher Dr. Shaan Khurshid, a cardiologist with the Massachusetts General Hospital’s Center for Cardiac Arrhythmias.

Guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity each week, researchers said in background notes.

But how a person gets those minutes each week has remained an open question. Is it better to perform 20 to 30 minutes of exercise daily, or can a person pack all that physical activity into a couple of days and go longer between workouts?

Special: Shocking Reasons Seniors Are Forced into Nursing Home... MUST Read!

For this study, researchers analyzed data on nearly 90,000 participants in the UK Biobank, an ongoing health research project in the United Kingdom. The participants wore wrist devices that recorded their total physical activity during one week.

Researchers categorized the participants as either weekend warriors, steady exercisers or inactive, based on whether and how they got their 150 minutes of weekly exercise.

Both the weekend warrior and regular physical activity patterns were associated with substantially lower risks of 264 different diseases, compared to inactivity, results show.

For example, weekend warrior and regular exercise were associated with 23% and 28% lower risk of high blood pressure, respectively, and a 43% and 46% lower risk of diabetes.

“The results suggest that physical activity is broadly beneficial for lowering the risk of future diseases, especially cardiometabolic conditions,” Khurshid said in a hospital news release. “Patients should be encouraged to engage in guideline-adherent physical activity using any pattern that may work best for them."

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
There's good news for folks who struggle to fit regular exercise into their busy workweek. "Weekend warrior" workouts are just as beneficial as daily exercise to a person's overall health, a new study says. People who get all their weekly recommended exercise in one or two...
exercise, workouts, weekend warriors, health
394
2024-03-26
Thursday, 26 September 2024 09:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved