Short Bursts of Exercise Lower Disease Risk

As it turns out, you don't need long workouts to improve your health.

Just a few minutes of more intense activity each day may help lower your risk of serious diseases.

That’s according to a study published March 29 in the European Heart Journal, which looked at data from nearly 100,000 people.

Researchers found that people who included more vigorous activity in their daily routines had lower risks of several major conditions, including heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and dementia.

The study tracked folks for seven years and found strong benefits, even with short bursts of activity.

Compared to people who did not move virorously, those with the highest levels had:

A 63% lower risk of dementia

A 60% lower risk of Type 2 diabetes

A 46% lower risk of early death

These benefits were seen even when the total time spent on intense activity was pretty low.

Even everyday moments such as running to catch a bus or climbing stairs quickly were linked to better health.

“Vigorous physical activity appears to trigger specific responses in the body that lower-intensity activity cannot fully replicate,” researcher Minxue Shen, a professor of public health at Central South University in Hunan, China, said in a news release.

He explained that this type of activity — the kind that leaves you out of breath — can help the heart work more efficiently, improve blood flow and reduce inflammation.

It may also support brain health, which could help explain the lower risk of dementia.

The study found that intensity played a bigger role for some conditions than others.

For inflammatory diseases like arthritis and psoriasis, how hard people exercised seemed pretty important.

For conditions like diabetes and liver disease, both how long and how intensely people were active mattered.

Researchers say people don’t need long workouts to see the benefits.

“Our findings suggest that making some of your physical activity vigorous can provide substantial health benefits,” Shen said.

He added that even 15 to 20 minutes per week of this kind of effort, just a few minutes a day, brought meaningful improvements in health.

Simple changes, like walking faster, taking the stairs or playing with kids, can do the trick.

"Vigorous activity may not be safe for everyone, especially older adults or people with certain medical conditions," researchers said. "For them, any increase in movement is still beneficial, and activity should be tailored to the individual."