Dr. Crandall: Exercise Snacks Lower Heart Risks

Get up from your couch or desk chair. It is time for an exercise snack.

These shorts bursts of activity that don’t require any equipment can be incorporated into your busy day, and they come with a host of health benefits.

“We are meant to move. We are built to move. We're not built to sit at a desk all day,” says Dr. Chauncey Crandall, world-renowned cardiologist and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida.

“An exercise snack would be a short burst of exercise that you can do in the office. I get up periodically throughout the day. I walk down the hallway. I walk down the steps. I go out front,” explains Crandall.

“We know that people who sit at a desk all day or on the sofa all day have increased incidence of all sorts of diseases,” Crandall tells Newsmax’s “Newsline.”

Exercise snacks bring heart benefits. And the biggest benefit to staying active and not sedentary all day is you will reduce your risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and hypertension, explains Crandall, editor of the popular newsletter Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report.

In fact, a study published in the European Heart Journal found that adults who participated in vigorous activity for just 15 minutes a week, broken down into as little as two minutes of exercise a day throughout the week, experienced an 18% lower risk of dying during the study period, a 40% lower risk of developing heart disease and a 16% drop in cancer risk.

Some examples of exercise snacks that can be incorporated during a busy day include taking the stairs, going for a short brisk walk several times day, doing some pushups, or marching in place with high knees.

“God put us in a position where he wants us walking and talking and moving and socializing and getting about. So, get out of your office building, walk down the hallway, get down the steps, go out front, sit on the park bench. You'll have a much better day,” emphasizes Crandall.