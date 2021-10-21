Exercises to Strengthen Your Core: No Sit-Ups Required

The key to staying functionally fit and injury-free as we age is to strengthen the core muscles that surround our trunk and support the lower back. Since the core is the center of the body, it is pretty much involved in all our daily movement and mobility. A strong core improves coordination, balance, and flexibility.

“Your core muscles provide stability for the moving parts above and below them — the mid-back, or thoracic spine that helps you twist and turn, and the hips that move you up, down, back, or forward,” says Marty Boehm, a physical therapist with Brigham and Women’s Hospital, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

The core extends from the lower rib cage to the buttocks and includes muscles in the front, the internal and external obliques along the sides, and muscles along the spine and buttocks.

Good old sit-ups and crunches are no longer recommended to strengthen core muscles as they are limited to few muscle groups and could pose risks for seniors.

“They’re dangerous because you’re pulling on your neck,” explains Boehm. “And they don’t train your core. They train the hip flexor muscles. If those muscles get too strong, they pull on the lower back and contribute to back pain.”

Bryan Sobolewski, an ACE certified trainer, who developed the innovative R.A.M.P method of restoring functional movement using a mind-body approach, tells Newsmax that he changed his approach to strengthening core muscles after “seeing client after client with lower back problems.”

“As the core weakens, everything else suffers like gait, posture, mobility and stability,” Sobolewski says. “These things can only be improved with a strong, stable core and spine.”

The best way to train the core is to involve several muscle groups at once, just the way you would use the core to perform everyday tasks, such as lifting groceries from the trunk of your car or climbing stairs.

Here are three safe ways to strengthen your core: