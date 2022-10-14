Exercise Helps Prevent Waking at Night to Urinate

We all know moving our bodies benefits physical and mental health. But you might not know that exercise also strengthens your bladder, kidneys, and pelvic floor. This can help regulate bathroom habits, so you aren't woken up in the middle of the night to pee.

According to Well + Good, Aleece Fosnight, a board-certified physician assistant specializing in urology and women’s health at Aeroflow Urology, says there is a strong relationship between physical activity and bladder health. The link includes blood circulation, kidney filtration, pelvic floor function and bowel health.

“All of these systems have an impact on one another, too.” she says. For example, walking can help regulate bowel function, which affects how often you urinate. When you are constipated, you tend to pee more frequently.

• Physical activity strengthens the pelvic floor. Moderate exercise that works the core muscles also works the muscles in the pelvic region, says Fosnight. This can support how often we must visit the bathroom.

• Staying active prevents constipation. Walking after a meal can help keep you regular, but it also helps regulate your bladder. Backed up stool puts pressure on the bladder which increases the frequency of urination, according to Well + Good.

• Exercise increases blood filtration. Physical activity increases your heart rate, which in turn pumps more blood into your kidneys. When more blood is sent to your kidneys, more filtration occurs, removing toxins. “Increased blood flow also brings more oxygen-rich blood to other vital organs, including the bladder, to keep them happy and healthy,” says Fosnight.

• Stretching and strengthening improves bladder capacity. Stretching before and after a workout helps muscles recover and stay strong but not tight. According to the Mayo Clinic, Kegel exercises strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, which support the uterus, bladder, small intestine, and rectum. You can do Kegel exercises, also known as pelvic floor training, just about any time. Instructions on how to perform Kegels are at the Mayo Clinic website.

• Exercise can help keep you from needing to urinate at night. “Being active during the day helps strengthen the pelvic floor muscles and accessory muscles, such as your glutes, adductors, abductors, abdominals and so on,” says Fosnight. “These muscles continue to support your bladder at night. When you are lying down, they support your bladder and don’t send extra signaling to the brain that there is an urgency to pee.”

Exercise at a time of day that helps you sleep soundly at night, says Fosnight. Working out late in the day prevents some people from falling asleep. And don’t think you have to run a marathon to reap the benefits of exercise on your bladder. Little bits of movement, walks, stretching, cleaning your house, or running errands all count towards moving your body — and improving your bladder health.