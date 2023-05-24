Only 25% of Sunscreens Are Safe and Effective

Scientists at the Environmental Working Group (EWG) have released its 2023 Guide to Sunscreens just in time for Memorial Day weekend. This year’s guide reviews the effectiveness and ingredients of more than 1,700 SPF products, including sunscreens, moisturizers, and lip balms. While the EWG researchers noted a dramatic drop in the worrisome, potential cancer-causing ingredient oxybenzone in these products, they did find that most sunscreens did not meet their standards of effectiveness and safety.

“We found that only 25% of sunscreens available on the market offer broad-spectrum protection without troubling ingredients,” said Emily Spilman, a program manager on EWG’s Healthy Living Science team. “This underscores the importance of stricter standards.”

The top-rated recreational sunscreens in EWG’s guide mostly contain mineral-based active ingredients, such as zinc oxide or a combination of zinc oxide and titanium oxide since, because they have fewer health concerns and offer good sun protection. Zinc oxide provides effective broad-spectrum protection from both ultraviolet A, or UVA, and UVB rays, and it’s stable in the sun.

Using a safe and reliable sunscreen is crucial. According to the National Cancer Institute, the rate of new melanoma cases among U.S adults has tripled since the 1970’s. The risk factors for this potentially deadly form of cancer include family history, indoor tanning, fair skin, freckles, moles, UV radiation, and severe sunburns.

“Young children are especially vulnerable to sun damage,” said David Andrews, a senior scientist at EWG. “Only a few blistering sunburns in childhood can double the chance a person will develop skin cancer over a lifetime. Sunscreens are still important tools in reducing UV exposure. It’s just that some products are better than others.

This year, EWG introduced the EWG VERIFIED Sunscreens mark on packaging to help consumers identify sunscreens that meet their rigorous standards. The new certification was awarded to 12 SPF products from ATTITUDE, Babo Botanicals and Beautycounter, and Monica Amarelo of EWG tells Newsmax that she expects more sunscreens to bear the label this summer as companies submit documentation.

“EWG VERIFIED is the leading standard for healthy ingredients in personal care and we are thrilled to bring it to the sunscreen market,” said EWG president Ken Cook.

Sunscreen is just one tool in the safe sun toolbox and should never be the only line of defense. Sensible sun protection includes wearing protective clothing, like a lightweight long-sleeved shirt, a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses with UV protection, and shade.

Make sure to reapply sunscreen every two hours when you are outdoors, even more frequently when you are swimming. Here are more tips from EWG: