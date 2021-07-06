The symptoms of an enlarged prostate gland, called benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH for short, are usually mild at first. According to experts at Harvard Medical School, half of all men have some degree of BPH in their 50s and by their 80s, an estimated 90% have the condition.

“It is the most common medical condition that affects the prostate gland,” says David Samadi, MD, a world-renowned urologic oncologist and expert in robotic surgery. “BPH is a noncancerous condition that is considered harmless but can become a nuisance that affects men’s urinary habits causing changes in their quality of life.”

Samadi, whose web site is Roboticoncology.com, explains that BPH can cause frequent urination and the need to “go” more often, which disrupts sleep patterns and triggers urgency to find a bathroom in time.

“While there is no definitive answer on exactly how to prevent it, there are some natural ways to treat an enlarged prostate to bring men some relief,” he tells Newsmax. “And if a man lives a long life, the earlier he begins to adapt these habits, the better.”

Here are Samadi’s top tips: