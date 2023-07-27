×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: eli lilly | tirzepatide | mounjaro | obesity | diabetes | safety | successful

Lilly's Obesity Drug Succeeds in Late-stage Studies

Eli Lilly sign outside headquarters
(Darron Cummings/AP)

Thursday, 27 July 2023 07:35 AM EDT

Eli Lilly said on Thursday its experimental obesity drug met the main goals in two late-stage studies, with the drug helping patients reduce 26.6% weight on average in one of the studies following intensive lifestyle changes.

The company said both the late-stage studies also achieved all secondary goals.

Overall safety of the drug tirzepatide, sold under the name Mounjaro for diabetes, was similar to that observed in previous studies.

The results follow strong data for the drug from two earlier trials.

A large trial showed that a high dose of tirzepatide helped people with Type 2 diabetes, who were also obese or overweight, to lose nearly 16% of their body weight, or over 34 pounds (15 kg) on average, the company said in April.

Lilly reported last year that a trial of the drug in people who were obese or overweight, but did not have diabetes, found it led to weight loss of 22.5%, or about 52 pounds (24 kg). 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Eli Lilly said on Thursday its experimental obesity drug met the main goals in two late-stage studies, with the drug helping patients reduce 26.6% weight on average in one of the studies following intensive lifestyle changes. The company said both the late-stage studies also...
eli lilly, tirzepatide, mounjaro, obesity, diabetes, safety, successful, studies
160
2023-35-27
Thursday, 27 July 2023 07:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved