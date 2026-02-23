WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: eli lilly | kwikpen | fda | zepbound | weigh loss | month | dosage

Lilly to Launch Multi-Dose Weight-Loss Drug Device

zepbound cartridge
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 23 February 2026 10:54 AM EST

Eli Lilly said on Monday it received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval to launch a four-dose KwikPen for its weight-loss drug Zepbound, delivering a full month of the treatment in a single device.

Rival Novo Nordisk's Wegovy has been sold as a single-dose weekly autoinjector pen for weight loss in the U.S. since 2021.

Here are some details:

* Zepbound KwikPen will be available starting at $299 per month for the 2.5-milligram dose for cash-paying customers

* The multi-dose injection pen will be available in all six doses - 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg

* KwikPen is also used to deliver Lilly's diabetes drug Mounjaro

* The device is available in many major international regions such as the United Kingdom, Australia, the Middle East and Canada

* Zepbound, approved by the FDA in 2023, is also available as a single-dose autoinjector or in vials in the U.S.

* It has overtaken Novo Nordisk's Wegovy as the weight-loss market leader in the U.S., based on prescription data.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Eli Lilly said on Monday it received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval to launch a four-dose KwikPen for its weight-loss drug Zepbound, delivering a full month of the treatment in a single device. Rival Novo Nordisk's Wegovy has been sold as a single-dose...
eli lilly, kwikpen, fda, zepbound, weigh loss, month, dosage, device
176
2026-54-23
Monday, 23 February 2026 10:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved