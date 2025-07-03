WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: electric | vehicles | charging stations | particulate matter | pollution

Pollutants Found Near Electric Car Charging Stations

person plugging car into electric charging station
(Adobe Stock)

Thursday, 03 July 2025 01:27 PM EDT

Electric cars are increasingly common due to their potential environmental benefits, but a new study suggests that high levels of pollutants may cluster around fast-charging stations.

Levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the air near 50 electric vehicle fast-charging stations across Los Angeles County were significantly higher than those measured at urban sites used for comparison, according to research in the July issue of Environment International.

“For anyone, exposure to fine particles can contribute to health issues, and for those with existing conditions or heightened sensitivity, the risks are even greater,” said study author Michael Jerrett, a professor at UCLA Fielding’s Department of Environmental Health Sciences.

“Because these particles are so small," he warned in a news release, "They can travel deep into your lungs and even enter your bloodstream — potentially leading to serious problems like heart or lung disease.” 

Los Angeles County had the highest number of electric car fast chargers in operation as of November 2023. 

For the study, researchers checked for PM2.5 around 50 Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) stations in 47 cities across the county. They compared these levels to those found at gas stations and urban background sites across the county. 

At the charging stations, daily concentrations of fine particulate matter ranged from 7.3 to 39.0 micrograms per cubic meter (μg/m3). Levels of 3.6 to 12.4 μg/m3 were measured at background sites, researchers reported. 

Measurements as high as 39 and 34 μg/m3 were seen in cities as distant as West Hollywood and Santa Clarita, which are 29 miles apart, the study showed. Lower, but still concerning, measurements of 7.3 and 7.5 μg/m³ were found in communities including Santa Monica and Claremont. 

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says 9 μg/m3 over 24 hours is the upper limit of PM2.5 for "good" air quality.

Unlike gasoline-powered cars, electric vehicles do not produce tailpipe emissions, which is a major source of air pollution. 

But the authors noted that generating the power used to charge electric cars may create pollution.

The tiny particles likely come from the power cabinets that convert electricity from the grid into the direct current needed to charge electric vehicle batteries, researchers said. 

"The cabinets also contain cooling systems to prevent the electronics from overheating, and these cooling fans can stir up dust and particles from internal surfaces," study author Yuan Yao, a UCLA Fielding scholar, said in a news release.

"Transportation electrification is vital to California's climate goals, and EV charging infrastructure plays a key role in that transition," added lead author Yifang Zhu, a professor at UCLA Fielding's Department of Environmental Health Sciences. "To fully deliver on its health promises, we must also address unintended emissions from DCFC stations to ensure that clean transportation truly means clean air for all." 

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Electric cars are increasingly common due to their potential environmental benefits, but a new study suggests that high levels of pollutants may cluster around fast-charging stations. Levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the air near 50 electric vehicle fast-charging...
electric, vehicles, charging stations, particulate matter, pollution
462
2025-27-03
Thursday, 03 July 2025 01:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved