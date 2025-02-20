12 Breakfast Options With More Protein Than Eggs

As the price of eggs soars due to the shortage caused by bird flu, many people wonder what protein-rich options they can include in their diet to replace eggs. An average egg has between five and eight grams of protein depending on its size, so it's no wonder it’s a great choice to start your day. But there are other just as healthy options you can try, according to nutritionists.

“Protein is a vital component to a healthy breakfast,” says Jessica Jones, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator, according to SELF.

Protein helps to keep you full and satisfied longer, preventing mid-morning hunger pangs. It also aids in muscle repair and growth, which is essential for maintaining overall health and fitness. Moreover, protein has been shown to stabilize blood sugar levels, providing a steady stream of energy throughout the day. Including protein-rich foods in your morning meal can also improve cognitive function and concentration.

Here are a dozen protein-rich egg-free options to start your day:

• Greek yogurt. A single serving of Greek yogurt can contain up to 20 grams of protein. It's a versatile option that can be enjoyed on its own, mixed with fruit, or added to smoothies for a creamy texture.

• Cottage cheese. This dairy product packs a punch with around 13 grams of protein per half cup. It's a great addition to your breakfast routine, either on its own, topped with fresh fruit, or spread on whole-grain toast.

• Chicken sausage. Pre-cooked chicken sausages are a great choice for breakfast as many contain up to 13 grams of protein per 2.5 ounce serving, says wellness coach Olivia Adriance. The addition of quinoa adds another 6 to 8 grams of protein. Here’s a quick recipe.

• Smoked salmon. With a whopping 25 grams of protein in a one-cup serving, tasty smoked salmon is a great way to pack more protein in your breakfast. Top a toasted bagel with cream cheese and smoked salmon to add both protein and omega-3 fatty acids to your morning meal.

• Oats. With 10 grams of protein for each one cup serving, a bowl of hearty oatmeal topped with ripe bananas is an old-school and nutritional way to kick off the morning.

• Quinoa. Known for its high protein content, quinoa offers about 8 grams of protein per cup. It can be cooked and served as a warm breakfast cereal, mixed with nuts and berries for added flavor and nutrition.

• Chia seeds. These tiny seeds are a powerhouse of protein, with about 4 grams per two tablespoons. They can be soaked overnight to create a delicious chia pudding or sprinkled on top of yogurt or oatmeal.

• Nut butter. Almond, peanut, or other nut butters provide around 7-8 grams of protein in two tablespoons. Spread them on whole grain toast or blend them into smoothies for a protein boost.

• Tofu. A plant-based option, tofu delivers approximately 10 grams of protein per half cup. Scramble it with veggies for a savory breakfast alternative.

• Lentils. Offering around 18 grams of protein per cup, cooked lentils can be incorporated into breakfast bowls or soups for a hearty start to the day.

• Kefir. This rich, creamy drink has 10 grams of protein for a one cup serving and also probiotics. It works well in smoothies and can be included in many delicious recipes for muffin and pancakes.

• Buckwheat. Move over oatmeal! A cup of nutty-flavored buckwheat has a full 22 grams of complete, plant-based protein in just one cup. You can prepare it just like overnight oats, say the experts at Bon Appétit.