Edamame: Boost Your Health With This Super Snack

Edamame beans, often served as an appetizer in Japanese restaurants, are chock full of nutrients and disease-fighting power. They are one of the most nutritious foods you can consume. One cup of edamame has only 180 calories but has 8 grams of fiber to fill you up and a whopping 17 grams of protein. The little green powerhouses are gluten-free and high in heart-healthy fatty acids.

According to The Beet, edamame are technically immature soybeans native to Asia and have since become a popular crop in America, especially in Arkansas, which was the first state to produce edamame here and remains the leading producer.

Edamame can be found in the frozen or produce sections of your local supermarket, either in their pods or separate beans. You can prepare edamame by steaming, boiling, pan-frying, or microwaving them for a few minutes.

Here are some of the amazing health benefits of edamame: