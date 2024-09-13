FDA Approves Eli Lilly's Drug for Eczema

Eli Lilly said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its eczema drug for use in adults and children above 12 years old.

The drug, branded Ebglyss, will be available in the next few weeks, the company said.

The FDA's approval was based on three studies involving over 1,000 patients with moderate-to-severe eczema who were unable to control their symptoms with topical medicines or other systemic treatments, Eli Lilly said.

Last year, the regulator had declined to approve the drug due to certain findings during an inspection of a contract manufacturer.