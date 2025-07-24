FDA Approves First Cream for Chronic Hand Eczema

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has signed off on the first-ever cream specifically approved for treating chronic hand eczema (CHE).

CHE is common condition marked by redness, itching and cracking on the hands and wrists.

Anzupgo (delgocitinib cream) is approved for adults with moderate-to-severe CHE who can’t use topical steroids or who don’t respond well to them.

"The approval of Anzupgo reinforces our commitment to investing in difficult-to-treat skin conditions to deliver new treatments to patients where the need is greatest," Christophe Bourdon, CEO of LEO Pharma, maker of Anzupgo, said in a news release.

Unlike atopic dermatitis, which is the most common form of eczema, CHE is rare and debilitating. It affects about 10% of the U.S. population and lasts for more than three months or recurs at least twice a year, according to the National Eczema Association.

Anzupgo works by blocking the effects of JAK enzymes, which trigger the inflammation that can kickstart a hand eczema flare.

Genetics and exposure to irritants and allergens are contributing causes of this form of eczema. Folks who are most at risk work in industries such as cleaning, hairdressing and health care, where they are more likely to come into contact with and react to chemicals.

Studies show that the condition can take a dramatic toll on a person’s quality of life and mental well-being.

A Detroit dermatologist welcomed the FDA’s action.

“In my career as a dermatologist, I have witnessed firsthand the significant burden that the itch and pain of CHE places on patients, and the challenges they face living with it,” Dr. Linda Stein Gold, director of clinical research at Henry Ford Health in Detroit, said in a LEO Pharma US news release. "I believe this new treatment option will be welcomed by dermatologists who are looking for effective and safe ways to address these symptoms.”

Studies leading up to the FDA approval found that people with hand eczema who used the cream were more likely to improve than their counterparts treated with a placebo or dummy cream. The cream does not carry the same boxed warning that other topical and oral JAK inhibitors must.

“We’re thrilled that the FDA recognizes the impact that moderate-to-severe chronic hand eczema has on patients,” Kristin Belleson, CEO and president of the National Eczema Association, said in a news release.

“People living with a debilitating skin disease on their hands find it extremely difficult; it can impact their ability to work, touch, and connect with important people in their lives," she added. "The approval … provides hope and promise for the eczema community and those seeking lasting relief from disruptive symptoms.”

The cream was already approved in the European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and United Arab Emirates.