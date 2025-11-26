Eating Alone Linked to Worse Nutrition for Seniors

Seniors who eat alone tend to have poorer nutrition and be more prone to frailty and unhealthy weight loss compared to those who eat with others, new Australian research shows.

“Food is more than the nutritional benefit it provides. Sharing a meal is an important social activity that can influence appetite, dietary variety and overall wellbeing,” said study lead author Caitlin Wyman, a dietitian and PhD candidate at Flinders University in Adelaide.

Her team published their findings recently in the journal Appetite. They looked at data from over 20 published studies that focused on the health consequences of eating alone among people aged 65 and older. The data involved a total of 80,000 people across 12 countries.

“We knew from previous research that feelings of loneliness and social isolation can contribute to reduced food intake,” Wyman said, “but we had yet to explore the nutritional and physical outcomes of older adults eating alone versus with others.”

A majority of the studies reviewed found that eating alone tended to lead seniors to poorer-quality food choices, including less protein-rich fare. The researchers pointed out that protein is crucial to maintaining muscle mass as seniors age.

Solo eaters also tended to be more apt to experience weight loss and become more frail, compared to folks who ate with others.

Mealtimes together bring mental as well as physical benefits, the authors conclude.

“Eating together fosters connection, enjoyment and nourishment,” Wyman explained in a university news release. “Encouraging opportunities for shared meals, whether that’s with family, friends or community programs, could help improve food intake, nutritional status and quality of life for older adults living at home.”

She believes that communities can do more to help isolated seniors, including neighborhood meal groups, intergenerational dining programs, or local partnerships with restaurants.