Ground Beef Recalled Nationwide Due to E. Coli

Over 167,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled by a Detroit meatpacker after being linked to E. coli illnesses in restaurant goers.

The beef was shipped by Wolverine Packing Co. and used in restaurants nationwide, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday.

"The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture of a group of ill persons who had reported that they consumed ground beef prior to their illness," according to the FSIS news release.

So far, 15 Minnesotans have become sick, with no illnesses yet reported from other states. The cases all began during the first two weeks of November.

Here's a full list of the products under recall and their labels.

The reports of illness triggered an inspection of the Wolverine plant, where "a ground beef sample collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture as part of an outbreak investigation tested positive for E. coli O157," the FSIS statement explained.

"FSIS continues to work with the Minnesota Departments of Agriculture and Health on this investigation," the agency said.

FSIS is concerned that some of the tainted ground beef might still be in restaurant fridges and freezers. All such products should be thrown away or returned.

The new recall follows a recall of organic carrots tainted with E. coli that was announced on Monday and a major E. coli outbreak that occurred last month and was linked to slivered onions on McDonalds Quarter Pounders.

The McDonalds outbreak led to 104 cases, 34 hospitalizations and one death across 14 states.

E. coli is a bacterium found in the environment, food, water and the intestines of people and animals. Harmful forms of the bacteria can cause diarrhea and urinary tract infections, pneumonia, sepsis, kidney failure or even death, according to the CDC.

Young children, older adults, people with weakened immune systems and international travelers are the most vulnerable to infection, the agency added. However, anyone can become infected through contact with animals or other people, or by swallowing the bacteria via contaminated food or water.

Symptoms of a severe E. coli infection include diarrhea, a fever above 102 degrees, persistent vomiting and signs of dehydration.