WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: dupixent | fda | approval | smokers lung | copd

FDA Approves Dupixent to Treat 'Smoker's Lung'

physician holding magnifying glass to a model of lungs
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 27 September 2024 10:06 AM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Sanofi and Regeneron's blockbuster drug Dupixent for patients with a chronic lung disease, commonly known as "smoker's lung," the companies said on Friday.

The approval is expected to add billions of dollars in sales for the treatment, which is one of the top-selling drugs for both the companies.

Sanofi recorded 10.72 billion euros ($11.94 billion) in sales for Dupixent in 2023, which includes Regeneron's share.

Analysts on average expect Dupixent, by far Sanofi's best-selling drug, to generate more than 21 billion euros in sales in 2030, according to LSEG data.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) damages the lungs progressively and causes restricted airflow. It is a lifelong condition that commonly affects cigarette smokers but can also be caused by air pollution and related occupational hazards. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Sanofi and Regeneron's blockbuster drug Dupixent for patients with a chronic lung disease, commonly known as "smoker's lung," the companies said on Friday. The approval is expected to add billions of dollars in sales for the...
dupixent, fda, approval, smokers lung, copd
133
2024-06-27
Friday, 27 September 2024 10:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved