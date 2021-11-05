How to Survive the Time Change This Weekend

This Sunday we get back the hour that was lost last spring as daylight saving time officially comes to a close for another year. The Department of Transportation, which is in charge of the time change, says that the practice of daylight saving time saves energy, prevents traffic accidents and reduces crime. However, health care experts say that the time change flip-flop has potentially serious consequences for our health.

“There’s really no reason we should continue to do this back and forth,” said Erin Flynn-Evans, director of the NASA Ames Research Center Fatigue Countermeasures Laboratory and a consultant to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine’s Public Safety Committee. “The negative health consequences and the negative effect on multivehicular crashes in the spring are just not worth it.”

According to USA Today, last year the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) said the U.S. should eliminate daylight saving time and stick to a year-round standard time. Two states, Arizona and Hawaii, and several U.S. territories have opted not to observe the semi-annual time change

There are several reasons for the AASM stance. Sleep is critical for health and disrupting our natural sleep cycle can trigger depression, mood swings, and even an increased risk of cardiovascular events, such as strokes. A report published in 2019 in the Journal of Clinical Medicine found that the risk for heart attack was higher in the weeks following both the spring and fall time transitions among the 100,000 people surveyed.

Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a NYC-based neuropsychologist and the clinical director of Comprehend the Mind, offers these tips to make the most out of the time change this weekend: