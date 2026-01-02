Dr. Crandall to Newsmax: Inside President Trump's Aspirin Use

Kicking off the new year, President Donald Trump addressed questions about his health, writing on Truth Social that White House doctors had declared him to be in "perfect health."

He also said he once again passed his cognitive exam with a perfect score, noting that he has taken the test multiple times — something he says no previous president or vice president was willing to do.

The president's comments followed a Wall Street Journal article in which he discussed aspects of his health routine, including his daily use of aspirin, limited exercise, and regrets over undergoing advanced medical imaging.

To help put those remarks into context, Newsmax's "Newsline" spoke with world-renowned cardiologist Dr. Chauncey Crandall, director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida.

One detail that drew attention was President Trump's statement that he takes 325 milligrams of aspirin each day. Most doctors who recommend aspirin for heart protection advise a much lower dose, typically 81 milligrams daily, often referred to as baby aspirin.

"Aspirin can be bad for many people," Crandall said. "Historically, people used to take higher doses like President Trump does, and I believe he's probably on 325 milligrams because he's used to it and hasn't had a problem."

Crandall noted that lifestyle factors may also play a role. "He likely has some form of arthritis from golfing, and the higher dose helps with pain and inflammation," he said.

Still, Crandall, editor of the popular newsletter Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report, emphasized that higher doses are not appropriate for most adults. "For the majority of people, 81 milligrams daily is the recommended dose if aspirin is needed at all," he said. "At lower doses, there's a lower incidence of bleeding reactions."

Aspirin therapy, Crandall added, is not for everyone. "We typically use aspirin for patients who have underlying heart disease or a history of stents or bypass surgery," he said. "Not everyone needs to be on it."

Snow Shoveling Risks

Crandall also addressed cold-weather risks for heart patients, noting that winter activities can increase cardiovascular strain. "Blood vessels narrow in cold temperatures," he explained. "We see a higher incidence of heart attacks in people who shovel snow."

Because of that risk, he cautioned that snow shoveling may be dangerous for some individuals. "It's not recommended for people with underlying heart disease," Crandall said, advising those at risk to seek help or use safer alternatives.

For otherwise healthy individuals, Crandall said decisions about aspirin use and physical exertion should always be personalized. "It's important to talk with your doctor," he said. "What works for one person, even a president, isn't necessarily right for everyone."

