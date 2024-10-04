WATCH TV LIVE

Scientists Develop Reversible Dog Neutering Vaccine

dog in owners arms at vet's office
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 04 October 2024 05:16 PM EDT

Findley is a lucky dog. The small white and brown Chilean terrier is one of the first dogs in the world to get neutered without having to go under the knife.

The procedure happened in his home in Santiago while he was being held by his owner, receiving treats during and after, and he later scampered off like nothing had happened.

There was no sedation or surgical procedure, just a simple injection that the developers say is an immunocastration vaccine called Egalitte. Leonardo Saenz, a veterinarian and professor at the University of Chile who developed the vaccine, says it works by blocking the hormone in charge of reproduction and is reversible.

"If we have (that hormone) blocked, we don't release gonadotropin and therefore don't release sexual hormones and the animal is in a state of castration," he explained.

The vaccine can be used for both males and females and costs about 50,000 Chilean Pesos ($54). It requires a veterinarian's prescription and evaluation to ensure the dog is a suitable candidate.

Saenz said the product could also help neuter animals on a wider scale since it's less invasive and complicated than surgical castration.

"An injection is a lot easier and you can vaccinate a larger number of animals if you need to do reproduction control," he said.

The simplicity and ability to have the castration reversed is what made Findley's owner, Tamara Zamorano, pick the procedure.

"With the other treatment, castration, we were a little afraid," Zamorano said. "Aside from being simple, it's reversible, so if we want to breed him, when the time is right, we can."

Findley did not comment on the procedure, but he did squirm a bit during the injection. Later, he happily licked the veterinarian's hand and continued on with his day.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


