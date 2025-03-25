Delete Your DNA Data With 23andMe Now

If you’re one of the 15 million people who shared your DNA with 23andMe, stop whatever you're doing.

Experts say now is the time to delete your data.

The genetic testing company filed for bankruptcy March 23 and is looking to sell its assets.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a "consumer alert" on March 21, according to a report from The Washington Post.

“I remind Californians to consider invoking their rights and directing 23andMe to delete their data and destroy any samples of genetic material held by the company,” Bonta said in the statement.

While the company says its data protections will stay the same during bankruptcy, privacy advocates warn otherwise.

Unless you take action, your personal information could end up with new owners or be used in unexpected ways.

“If the company does change ownership in the future, your data will remain protected under the current 23andMe Privacy Policy unless and until you are presented with materially new terms, with appropriate advanced notice to review those material changes as required by law,” the website page to delete your data says.

Founded in 2006, 23andMe became known for offering saliva-based tests that help people learn about their ancestry and health traits. But in recent years, the company has faced serious struggles.

Its value dropped from $6 billion in 2021 to $50 million now. It also suffered a massive data breach in 2023 that exposed information from around 7 million users -- including names, birth years and family trees.

Last September, the board of directors quit after CEO Anne Wojcicki tried to take the company private. On Sunday, Wojcicki stepped down as CEO but stayed on the board and announced plans to try to buy the company.

In a filing, 23andMe said it “intends to continue operating its business in the ordinary course throughout the sale process.”

Meanwhile, experts emphasize the importance of guarding your DNA data.

“The DNA data could be used to discern your relatives and ancestry, unearth family secrets, and reveal clues about diseases you have or could be predisposed to. If the data makes its way to certain insurers, they may deny you coverage or charge you more for life, disability, or long-term care insurance because of your genetics,” Ginny Fahs, director at Consumer Reports’ Innovation Lab, said.

"This is some of the most precious data that exists about you; you’re right to be concerned that it may be up for grabs," she added.

The company's privacy statement also states that “if we are involved in a bankruptcy, merger, acquisition, reorganization,or sale of assets, your Personal Information may be accessed, sold or transferred as part of that transaction.”

Thanks to California privacy laws, including the Genetic Information Privacy Act, people can ask 23andMe to delete their genetic data and destroy their samples. Many other states also have similar laws.

Here's how to delete your 23andMe data, according to The Washington Post:

Log into your 23andMe account. Go to your Profile, then tap Settings. Scroll down to the “23andMe Data” section and click View. Choose to download your data if you want. Scroll to “Delete Data” and click Permanently Delete Data. Confirm your request by clicking the link in the email you receive.

After deletion, 23andMe says it will discard your sample and unenroll you from any research programs.