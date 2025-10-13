6 Worst Habits for Your Gut

Millions of Americans experience poor gut health each year. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), an estimated 60 to 70 million people in the United States are affected by digestive diseases.

Common contributors include diets high in processed foods and sugar, chronic stress, lack of physical activity, and overuse of antibiotics. These factors can disrupt the delicate balance of beneficial bacteria in the gut, leading to digestive problems and even impacting overall well-being.

According to AARP, issues like constipation, diarrhea, and bloating can make gut health worse. Here are six everyday habits that can harm your digestive system:

• Eating a low-fiber diet. Foods rich in fiber — such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans, and grains — not only keep your digestive system regular but also feed the trillions of bacteria in your microbiome. A healthy microbiome strengthens the immune system and helps reduce inflammation. Dietary guidelines recommend that most adults consume about 25 to 38 grams of fiber daily, depending on age and sex. Women typically need about 25 grams per day, while men should aim for around 38 grams.

• Not drinking enough fluids. Dehydration is a common cause of constipation. Water and other fluids help keep your digestive system running smoothly. The National Academy of Medicine recommends that men consume about 13 cups of liquid daily, while women should aim for about 9 cups, from both food and beverages.

• Too little exercise. Physical activity plays an important role in digestion. As people age, they often move less, which can lead to constipation and other bowel issues. “Less movement of your body means less movement of your gut,” says Dr. Morgan Allyn Sendzischew Shane, clinical assistant professor in the Division of Gastroenterology at the University of Miami. Experts recommend at least 30 minutes of movement daily to support healthy digestion.

• Overuse of antibiotics. Taking antibiotics too often can harm gut health by disrupting the natural balance of bacteria in the digestive tract. While antibiotics are designed to kill harmful bacteria, they can also eliminate beneficial microbes. This imbalance reduces microbial diversity, increasing the risk of bloating, diarrhea, and infections from opportunistic bacteria. Over time, frequent antibiotic use can also weaken the gut’s ability to support the immune system and regulate inflammation.

• Misuse of laxatives. Relying on stimulant laxatives like Dulcolax or Senokot can lead to dependence, meaning your bowels may not move without them. A better alternative is fiber-based supplements such as Metamucil, Citrucel, or Benefiber. It’s essential to take these with plenty of water to avoid worsening constipation.

• Ignoring food safety rules. The Centers for Disease Control report that nearly 10 million people in the U.S. experience symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea each year due to foodborne illness. Bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens, as well as pesticides on produce, can disrupt the gut. Washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly, practicing good kitchen hygiene, keeping raw meat separate from other foods, and washing your hands during food preparation can help reduce the risk. Using a food thermometer ensures meat is cooked thoroughly, and refrigerating leftovers promptly helps prevent contamination.