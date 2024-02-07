This Popular Diet Leads to Plaque in Your Arteries

One of the biggest factors for developing heart disease is plaque buildup in the arteries. Experts say that diet plays a critical role in this risk factor. Since heart disease is still the number one cause of death in the U.S., it’s important to pay attention to the foods you eat along with other risk factors that contribute to the accumulation of dangerous plaque, such as Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking cigarettes and other poor lifestyle habits.

But according to heart experts, following the very popular ketogenic diet is one of the biggest mistakes you can make if you want to prevent plaque buildup that can ultimately lead to a heart attack.

“Recently, there are a lot of people pushing a high-fat, low-carb keto diet,” says Dr. Ali Haider, an interventional cardiologist at New York-Presbyterian Queens in Parade . “Despite what folks might hear out there, a high saturated fat diet is one of the worst diets when it comes to plaque buildup.”

Haider recommends the tried-and-true Mediterranean diet. This diet plan has been scientifically shown to benefit heart health, says Haider, and is low in saturated fat. To avoid plaque buildup:

• Know your numbers. Get your blood pressure, blood sugar and blood cholesterol checked regularly and discuss ways to improve those numbers with your doctor.

• Follow a healthy lifestyle. Avoid smoking, eat a nutrient rich diet, and get regular exercise.

• Know your family history. If there is a history of heart disease in your family, see a cardiologist or preventative cardiologist to map a plan of action and prevention.

Following these tips will help keep your arteries healthy and prevent plaque buildup. And while the keto diet may be trendy, it may not be the healthiest plan for your heart.