×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: diabetes | thanksgiving | meal | protein | turkey | vegetables | dessert

How to Navigate Thanksgiving Dinner If You Have Diabetes

Thanksgiving meal on table
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 22 November 2022 09:34 AM EST

Eating a Thanksgiving feast, while still maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, may seem challenging if you have diabetes, but it's doable, experts say.

Nearly 40 million Americans deal with this issue every day, and not just for holiday meals.

To start: Don't skip breakfast or try to save your calories and carbohydrates for later in the day. That can just make you hungrier and work against healthy eating later in the day, said experts at the MOLLY Diabetes Education and Management Center for Adults and Children, a part of Hackensack Meridian Health, in Maywood, N.J.

Instead, eat a healthy breakfast such as a frittata with lots of vegetables or Greek yogurt with nuts.

Here are more recommendations:

  • For the holiday meal, think ahead about which foods you want most. Scan the entire table and decide what you'll eat and what you won't.
  • A smaller plate can make your plate look fuller while saving some calories.
  • Protein — in this case, turkey — will get you fuller faster. Not only does that have less impact on your blood sugar, but it can lower your carbohydrate cravings. Avoid fried turkey or adding butter.
  • Fill up on non-starchy veggies, such as asparagus, brussels sprouts, cauliflower and celery, and skip dips and gravies.
  • Drinking water, tea or seltzer instead of sugar-laden drinks can help you stay on track.
  • It's OK to have a small portion of your favorite dessert — just eat slowly and enjoy it.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Eating a Thanksgiving feast, while still maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, may seem challenging if you have diabetes, but it's doable, experts say. Nearly 40 million Americans deal with this issue every day, and not just for holiday meals. To start: Don't skip breakfast...
diabetes, thanksgiving, meal, protein, turkey, vegetables, dessert
239
2022-34-22
Tuesday, 22 November 2022 09:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved