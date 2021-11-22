Top 10 Foods for Preventing, or Managing, Diabetes

Your diet can play a major role in preventing diabetes. And if you do have diabetes, what you eat will help you manage the disease. The main goal is to keep blood sugar levels under control, according to Healthline. It’s also important to keep in mind that the foods you consume can help prevent the complications of diabetes, such as cardiovascular disease.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 100 million U.S. adults have diabetes or prediabetes. Since diabetes leads to other serious complications such as cardiovascular disease, inflammation, kidney disease and neurological issues, it’s important to consider diet in dealing with this epidemic.
“Diabetes is a disease of the fork,” renowned expert Dr. Joel Fuhrman, author of The End of Diabetes, tells Newsmax. Type 2 diabetes, the most common kind, can be prevented and even reversed with diet, says the expert.
Here some top food choices:
- Fatty fish. Fish such as salmon, sardines, herring, and mackerel contain omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA benefit the heart by reducing markers of inflammation and protecting the cells that line your blood vessels. Studies have shown that eating fatty fish helps regulate blood sugar levels, says Healthline.
- Avocados. Loaded with healthy, monounsaturated fat, this tropical fruit not only helps lower cholesterol levels but also helps stabilize blood sugar according to studies. Top your salad or sandwich with tasty avocado slices or whirl in a smoothie.
- Walnuts. These tasty nuts are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids which help stabilize blood sugar. A study published in 2018 found that participants who had eaten walnuts in the past 24 hours were half as likely to have diabetes, compared with people who had eaten no nuts during this period. Eat them raw or roasted as a perfect on-the-go snack.
- Apple cider vinegar. This vinegar is an ancient tonic known for its diverse health benefits. According to the American Diabetes Association, apple cider vinegar can “significantly improve insulin response” in those with insulin resistance or Type 2 diabetes. Use it in your salad dressing or as a tonic ― drink one to two tablespoons mixed in water 30 minutes before breakfast.
- Cinnamon. A study published in Diabetes Care, a journal of the American Diabetes Association, found that people with Type 2 diabetes who consumed cinnamon daily had improved triglyceride levels as well reduced serum glucose, LDL cholesterol and total cholesterol. Since the risk of developing cardiovascular disease is double or more in those suffering from Type 2 diabetes this is a significant result. There are many ways of enjoying this sweet spice in your daily diet. Sprinkle cinnamon on Greek yogurt, on breakfast oats or in a smoothie. Chai tea is a delicious, healthy beverage that marries well with this spice.
- Leafy greens. Leafy green vegetables are low in calories and low in digestible carbohydrates, so they do not significantly affect blood sugar levels, says Healthline. Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens also are high in vitamin C, a vitamin that many people with diabetes tend to have low levels of.
- Eggs. A 2019 study found that eating a high fat, low carb breakfast including eggs helped people with diabetes manage their blood sugar levels throughout the day. Recent research has dispelled the old assumption that eggs contribute to heart disease. Now, studies reveal that eating six to 12 eggs weekly as part of a nutritious diet does not increase heart disease risk factors in people with diabetes.
- Chia seeds. According to Healthline, these tasty seeds are an excellent food for people with diabetes as they are high in fiber but low in digestible carbs. The viscous fiber in chia seeds may actually lower blood sugar levels by slowing down the rate of digestion as food moves through your gut.
- Beans. Fuhrman is a firm believer in eating affordable, nutritious, and super healthy beans to prevent and manage diabetes. They have a low glycemic index which makes them a healthy option for those with diabetes. Beans have been clinically proven to improve body weight, fasting glucose levels, and cardiovascular risk factors in patients with Type 2 diabetes, says Fuhrman
- Greek yogurt. A long-term study of more than 100,000 participants found that a daily 6 to 8 ounce serving of yogurt resulted in an 18% reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
