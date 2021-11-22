Top 10 Foods for Preventing, or Managing, Diabetes

Your diet can play a major role in preventing diabetes. And if you do have diabetes, what you eat will help you manage the disease. The main goal is to keep blood sugar levels under control, according to Healthline. It’s also important to keep in mind that the foods you consume can help prevent the complications of diabetes, such as cardiovascular disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 100 million U.S. adults have diabetes or prediabetes. Since diabetes leads to other serious complications such as cardiovascular disease, inflammation, kidney disease and neurological issues, it’s important to consider diet in dealing with this epidemic.

“Diabetes is a disease of the fork,” renowned expert Dr. Joel Fuhrman, author of The End of Diabetes, tells Newsmax. Type 2 diabetes, the most common kind, can be prevented and even reversed with diet, says the expert.

Here some top food choices: