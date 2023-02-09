×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: diabetes | plastic | phthalates | women | increased | risk

Chemical in Plastics May Raise Diabetes Risk in Women

woman holds perfume bottle, label on it indicates there are phthalates in it
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 09 February 2023 08:14 AM EST

Chemicals found in plastic personal care products, kids' toys, and food and drink packaging could be raising the risk of type 2 diabetes among women, new research suggests.

To study the impact of these chemicals, known as phthalates, researchers followed just over 1,300 U.S. women for six years to see if exposure contributed to the incidence of diabetes.

About 5% of the women developed diabetes during the study period.

The researchers found that white women exposed to high levels of some phthalates had a 30% to 63% higher chance of developing diabetes. The harmful chemicals were not linked to diabetes risk in Black or Asian women.

Exposure to these endocrine-disrupting chemicals has previously been associated with reduced fertility and other endocrine disorders.

"Our research found phthalates may contribute to a higher incidence of diabetes in women, especially white women, over a six-year period," said Sung Kyun Park, an associate professor of epidemiology and environmental health sciences at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, in Ann Arbor.

"People are exposed to phthalates daily, increasing their risk of several metabolic diseases. It's important that we address [endocrine-disrupting chemicals] now as they are harmful to human health," Park said in a news release from the Endocrine Society.

The study, which was published online Feb. 8 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, received funding from the U.S. National Institutes of Health, the SWAN Repository, the National Center for Research Resources and the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.

"Our research is a step in the right direction towards better understanding phthalates' effect on metabolic diseases, but further investigation is needed," Park added.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Chemicals found in plastic personal care products, kids' toys, and food and drink packaging could be raising the risk of type 2 diabetes among women, new research suggests. To study the impact of these chemicals, known as phthalates, researchers followed just over 1,300 U.S....
diabetes, plastic, phthalates, women, increased, risk
272
2023-14-09
Thursday, 09 February 2023 08:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved