Don't Drink These Herbal Teas if You Have Diabetes

Herbal teas are typically beneficial to our health, but if you have diabetes, you need to steer clear of certain teas. Experts say that some herbal teas can react with diabetes medication or have a dangerous effect on blood sugar levels.

“When you have a chronic health condition like diabetes and are taking additional medications, it is even more essential to ensure there is no danger of adding a supplement to your daily routine, including herbal teas,” Erin Palinski-Wade, a registered dietitian and author of 2 Day Diabetes Diet tells EatingWell.

Special: 8.7 Million Americans Have Diabetes and Don’t Know It – Are You One? More Here!

Here are 3 teas to avoid if you have diabetes:

• Aloe vera herbal tea. While the aloe vera plant produces a gel that works wonders for sunburn relief, drinking the tea could affect blood sugar levels. According to research, consuming aloe gel powder could lower blood glucose, blood pressure and cholesterol. This may sound like a good thing, but if a person is taking medicine to lower their blood sugar levels, drinking aloe vera tea could cause dangerously low blood sugar.

• Chamomile tea. This widely popular tea that’s been used therapeutically for centuries to ease digestion, sleep, mental health and more, can interfere with medications. If an individual has diabetes and is taking blood thinners as well, such as warfarin, chamomile can interfere with the medication. Experts at the Mayo Clinic, drinking chamomile or green tea while taking warfarin might lead to bleeding problems.

• Fenugreek herbal tea. Fenugreek has been used for years to improve blood glucose, cholesterol and triglyceride levels. But it may not be safe for everyone. For example, people taking diabetes medications that lower blood sugar levels may experience hypoglycemia, or a sharp decrease in blood sugar levels. Fenugreek may also interfere with blood thinners so it’s important to check with your healthcare team to see if it is safe to drink fenugreek tea.

Special: Your Journey to Reversing Diabetes Starts Here... Learn More!

Diabetes dietitians warn their patients to use caution when drinking herbal teas. It may be best to focus on eating wholesome foods and making changes in lifestyle habits to deal more effectively with your condition. This includes eating blood-sugar-friendly fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and healthy fats.