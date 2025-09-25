Dr. Small: How to Recognize and Treat Depression

Depression is becoming an increasingly common mental health problem in the U.S. Nearly 30% of Americans will experience depression at some point in their lives, yet only about half ever seek treatment.

Dr. Gary Small, a brain health expert and chair of psychiatry at the Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey, shared with Newsmax’s “National Report” how to recognize the signs of depression and the most effective treatment options.

Sadness or Depression?

Dr. Small explained that everyday life brings “challenges, frustrations, disappointments, and setbacks that bring our mood down.” But these transient feelings usually lift after a good cry, exercise, or talking with a friend.

“If the sad feelings don’t improve or they interfere with your ability to function, that’s when it becomes a depressive disorder,” he said.

He noted that depression involves both physical and psychological symptoms. On the physical side, people may experience poor sleep, low energy, or appetite changes. On the psychological side, depression can bring “not only sad feelings, but feelings of guilt. And when severe, people consider killing themselves.”

Causes and Triggers

Sometimes depression can strike even when life appears to be going well. “That points to the fact that sometimes there’s not always an obvious trigger,” explained Small, who is also the physician in chief for Behavioral Health Services at Hackensack Meridian Health. Many people inherit a genetic predisposition, which may cause symptoms to “come out of the blue” due to a chemical imbalance in the brain.

Treatment Options

Small emphasized that safe and effective treatments are available. For major depression, antidepressants like Zoloft and Prozac are the standards. Bipolar disorder, also known as manic-depressive illness, often requires stabilizing medications such as lithium or anticonvulsants.

For severe or treatment-resistant cases, electroconvulsive therapy may be considered. “There are many forms of psychotherapy ranging from cognitive behavioral therapy to psychodynamic and supportive psychotherapy that can really lift a person’s mood,” said Small, editor of Dr. Gary Small’s Mind Health Report. Often, treatment involves a combination of medication and therapy.

Lifestyle Strategies

In addition to medical treatments, Small encouraged lifestyle changes that can help improve mood:

Limit social media use if it worsens mood.

if it worsens mood. Stay socially connected to avoid isolation.

to avoid isolation. Exercise regularly to boost brain health and mood.

to boost brain health and mood. Practice relaxation techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, or muscle relaxation.

such as meditation, deep breathing, or muscle relaxation. Live a healthy lifestyle, including proper sleep, nutritious food, and time with family and friends.

“These steps can make a difference,” Small said. “It boosts your mood, improves cognition and improves your immune system as well.”

A Helpful Resource

Small is also the author of "The Small Guide to Depression," which outlines the latest treatments — from conventional and alternative therapies to new scientific discoveries.

“If you’ve ever struggled with depression or watched someone you love go through it, the book is a must-read,” he said.