An Orange a Day Protects Against Depression

Thursday, 27 February 2025 11:46 AM EST

A study published in the journal BMC Microbiome found a link between eating citrus fruit and a decreased risk of depression. In fact, researchers said this one daily practice lowered the risk of depression by 20%.

According to Women's Health, the unique benefit of citrus in lowering the likelihood of depression did not occur with the consumption of other fruits and vegetables. Furthermore, the scientists discovered that a certain bacteria living in the gut microbiome of people who ate citrus were more abundant in people who weren’t depressed.  

“These data underscore the role of diet in the prevention of depression and offer a plausible explanation for how the intestinal microbiome modulates the influence of citrus on mental health,” wrote the study authors.

This finding aligns with a growing body of research that emphasizes the connection between gut health and mental well-being. The gut-brain axis, a complex communication network between the gastrointestinal tract and the brain, plays a critical role in regulating emotions and mood. Studies have shown that an imbalance in gut microbiota can influence the production of neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, often referred to as the “feel-good” hormone.

Moreover, researchers are increasingly recognizing the significance of dietary habits in maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. Specific foods, like citrus fruits, appear to promote the growth of beneficial bacteria, which in turn support mental health. This symbiotic relationship suggests that what we eat can have a profound impact on our emotional state and overall well-being.

The new study found that eating just one orange daily could help reduce the risk of depression. The researchers noted that other citrus fruits, like grapefruit, have the same beneficial effect on mental well-being. Experts suggest that it is the high concentration of flavonoids in citrus that support the growth of beneficial bacteria and increases the availability of neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine.

Other foods that help stave off depression, a condition that affects more than 21 million adults Americans, include whole, unprocessed foods such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Fermented foods such as yogurt, kimchi, and kefir along with nuts and seeds can reduce inflammation and enhance the gut-brain communication.

Legumes, fatty fish and leafy green vegetables may also help.

“Together, these foods create a diet that supports gut health, reduces systemic inflammation, and enhances neurotransmitter balance, all of which contribute to lower the risk of depression,” notes Scott Keatley, a registered dietitian and co-owner of Keatley Medical Nutrition Therapy.  

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

Thursday, 27 February 2025 11:46 AM
