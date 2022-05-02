How to Recognize the Signs of Depression in Yourself or Loved Ones

The music world tragically lost an icon Saturday as Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76. Judd said she spent a lifetime battling severe, treatment-resistant depression. The country music legend has been candid about her battle with suicidal ideation, panic attacks, and the challenges she faced dealing with the illness.

Her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd said they lost their mother to “the disease of mental illness,” without releasing an exact cause of death, according to NBC News.

According to TODAY, Naomi Judd was open about her horrific struggle with depression.

“I didn’t get off my couch for two years,” she said. “I was so depressed that I couldn’t move. I wouldn’t even brush my teeth. I wouldn’t get out of my pj’s.” She emphasized that it wasn’t about being happy but more about a chemical imbalance.

“We don’t make enough of the good neurochemicals in the brain,” she said. “It’s a disease. It has nothing to do with our character.”

Since May is Mental Health Awareness Month, now is a good time to assess the risk for depression for you or a loved one. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, mental illnesses are common in the U.S. Nearly one in five adults, 52.9 million people, live with a mental illness. The Anxiety & Depression Association of America says that around 17.3 million adults in the U.S experience at least one major depressive episode each year.

According to Dr. Sudeepta “Sue” Varma, a board-certified psychiatrist, while many of us experience low moods from time to time, depression is a persistently low mood that doesn’t go away. She outlines some of the common symptoms:

• You don’t feel like getting out of bed and want to avoid the day.

• You tend to become more isolated and turn down opportunities to mingle with people.

• You may lose interest in your favorite activities.

• Friends and family may tell you to “snap out of it”.

“Although the encouragement may be well-intentioned, people don’t snap out of a depression,” says Varma. “Proper recognition and depression treatment leads to the quickest response and recovery. Without depression treatment, people can lose significant income, days of work, and experience overall general poor health.”

Varma says that depression is linked to heart disease, obesity, sleep problems, substance abuse, anxiety, and domestic violence.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there are simple tips that can help you stay mentally healthy and strong. These “happiness habits” can get you through a rough spot but are not meant to replace professional help for serious depression, acute anxiety, or other clinical issues.

• Clear clutter. According to WebMD, studies have shown that your brain is affected by visual chaos. Clutter may also raise the stress hormone cortisol, especially in women. Plan to tackle one room, or even one counter, and sort unused goods to be given to charity.

• Read something uplifting. A good read is a great mental escape hatch if it’s pleasant and riveting. Studies have associated reading with improvements in depression symptoms and improved mental clarity, says WebMD. Try to avoid reading about the news or something controversial and escape with a good, juicy book

• Pet a furry friend. College students who petted a cat or dog for just 10 minutes had lower levels of cortisol, a major stress hormone. You don’t need to adopt or own a pet to benefit, says Johns Hopkins Medicine. Offer to walk a neighbor’s dog, cat-sit for a friend, or volunteer at a local animal shelter.

• Eat a Mediterranean diet. A peer-reviewed study found that following the Mediterranean diet that features fish, whole grains, nuts, and lots of fresh vegetables and fruit, eased depression in older adults.

• Exercise. The experts at Harvard Medical School say that exercise is an all-natural treatment to fight depression — in some cases as effective as antidepressants. “For some people it works as well as antidepressants, although exercise alone isn’t enough for someone with severe depression,” says Dr. Michael Craig Miller, a Harvard Medical School assistant professor of psychiatry. “Start with five minutes a day walking or any activity you enjoy. Soon, five minutes of activity will become 10, and 10 will become 15.” Walking in nature has a double bonus. According to WebMD, a 2015 study found people who take nature walks have lower activity in the parts of the brain that contain negative thoughts.

• Reach out. If you feel lonely or isolated, seek support from a trusted friend, family member or healthcare professional. While experts say it is best to get in-person support, you can turn to online tools for assistance, especially in a crisis. A 24/7 resource is the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or the Crisis Text Line which can be reached by testing HOME to 741741.