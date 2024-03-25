Playing This Game May Ward Off Dementia

Playing bingo can improve cognitive function in people with dementia. Researchers found that playing the game for seven consecutive weeks helped boost the study participants’ memory, thinking, orientation, and language.

According to HuffPost, it wasn’t winning or losing that produced the benefits—it was about participating on a regular basis and keeping up with the pace. The researchers discovered that bingo keeps the mind in a competitive state and the speed of the game boosts the emotional aspects of mental stimulation.

An earlier study found that for people with mild dementia, altering the color and contrast of bingo cards helped them play at the same level as their peers without dementia.

Another study, published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, found that social activities such as playing bingo can even help keep dementia at bay for residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The lead of the Dutch study, Hein van Hout, of Amsterdam UMC, noted that cognitive decline in long-term care residents is relatively common and that almost a quarter of residents cognitively decline after a year of residency.

However, van Hout said that his study shows “that this decline can be mitigated, for those in which cognitive decline has not, or only just, started, it they participate in social activities.”

There are other ways the Alzheimer's Society of Canada and other experts in the field suggest to challenge your brain and keep it healthier longer.