Lesser-Known Dementia Warning Signs

The way a person walks can be an early warning sign of dementia. Having trouble lifting your legs, making navigating stairs difficult, is one of these signs. As is a shuffling walk.

Dementia affects different people in different ways, says Alzheimer Scotland. How their illness affects them depends on which areas of their brain are most damaged.

“Things like slips, trips and falls might become more common,” the association added, according to HuffPost. Other, lesser-known warning signs of dementia include:

• Struggling with timekeeping, or not being able to read an analog clock.

• Losing sight.

• Sensory issues, like struggling with depth perceptions, loud noises, or changes to the sense of taste or smell.

• Hallucinations.

If think you or a loved one might have dementia, seek medical help as soon as possible. In addition, the Alzheimer’s Association suggests consulting your physician if you notice any of these 10 classic, early signs and symptoms of dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease.