Do This Now to Prepare for the Time Change

With autumn officially here, another change is on the horizon — the end of daylight saving time. The U.S. will “fall back” next weekend, on Sunday, November 2 at 2 a.m.

Despite calls to eliminate the practice, daylight saving time remains in effect across most of the country. The twice-a-year clock shift is designed to make better use of daylight, either in the morning or evening, for millions of Americans.

According to experts, one simple but strategic step can make the transition easier — helping your body gradually adjust to earlier daylight hours.

“One of the worst things you can do is to ignore your sleep schedule and expect your body to instantly adjust,” said sleep expert Alison Jones of Sealy mattresses in the U.K. “Getting more sunlight early in the day can support and regulate your body clock because natural sunlight in the morning helps reset your circadian rhythm.”

Experts recommend starting now by waking up a little earlier and getting outside soon after sunrise. A brisk 60-minute walk at daybreak can work wonders. According to the Cleveland Clinic, just 10 to 30 minutes of sunlight daily can improve sleep quality, boost vitamin D levels, and lift your mood.

Michael Breus, a psychologist known as “The Sleep Doctor,” advises: “Every single human, just as soon as possible after waking up, should go outside and get at least 15 minutes of direct natural sunlight. Period.”

A 2023 study found that exposure to morning light resulted in higher sleep efficiency, less sleep fragmentation, shorter time in bed, earlier sleep onset, and lower morning fatigue.

Now is the perfect time to start easing into an earlier morning routine and soaking up some sunshine before the clocks go back. Gradually adjusting your sleep pattern now will help your body transition smoothly — and may leave you feeling more rested and alert when those darker evenings arrive.