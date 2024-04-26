Dr. Crandall: Treat Disease With a Healthy Diet

Most doctors are quick to prescribe medications to fix a problem; however, many ailments can be treated in a more natural way ─ with a better diet.

That is the message to Newsmax from Chauncey Crandall, M.D., director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida and author of "The Simple Heart Cure: The 90-Day Program to Stop and Reverse Heart Disease" (Humanix).

"Medicines are good when they're really needed, but often we can correct the situation ourselves with a better diet, better weight, exercise, sleep and low stress," Crandall said on "Newsline."

Crandall recommends the Mediterranean diet, which emphasizes plant-based foods ─ lots of fruits, vegetables, beans, lentils, and nuts ─ and healthy fats, from extra virgin olive oil and fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

The diet limits or cuts red meat, choosing poultry, fish, or beans instead. It also calls for little to no sweets, sugary drinks, or butter.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in men and women in the U.S.

Crandall said his 30 years of practice have shown him that heart disease can now be prevented.

"For most people, the good news is if you are overweight, we have drugs that can help you lose weight," he said. "But diet is always the key, along with exercise and lifestyle changes."

