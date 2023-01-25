New Study Claims COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Events Are Underreported

A new study claims that the underreporting of adverse events linked to COVID-19 vaccination is caused by clinical, political, systemic, and media factors. The peer-reviewed study published in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research claims that this lack of information has led to misguided recommendations by authorities. The study is titled “The Blind Spot in COVID-19 Vaccination Policies: Under-Reported Adverse Events.”

According to The Epoch Times, Patrick Provost, a professor in the Department of Microbiology at Laval University in Quebec City, says his study is based on a the adverse reactions suffered by two scientists who were in good health prior to vaccination. He claims they experienced several adverse events (AEs) after getting COVID-19 vaccines and still suffer the consequences.

“Their concern for their own health, given their background knowledge, training, and investigative mindset, put them in a unique position to testify concerning deficiencies in AE reporting following COVID-19 injections,” said Provost in the study. One of the scientists developed five different AEs, including ophthalmic migraines, skin rases, and diabetic imbalance. The other visited the emergency care unit three times with heart issues and was diagnosed with myocarditis and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a blood circulation disorder.

Provost says that the attending physicians for these scientists refused to admit there could be a link between the injections and the adverse events. Provost, who studies micro RNA, small molecules that regulate genes, claims that the mRNA, or messenger RNA, vaccines can be internalized by the body’s cells and can cause the immune system to turn on itself, leading to the development of autoimmune diseases.

Health Canada says that out of 96,432,067 COVID-19 vaccine injections that have been administered as of January 20, adverse events have been reported by 53,611 people. That’s about six people out of every 10,000 people who have reported one or more adverse events. Of these, .011 cases out of all doses administered were considered serious.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that adverse events have been rare following the vaccines, but did find a small but increased risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) after mRNA vaccines, particularly in male adolescents and young adults, during a study conducted between December 2020 and August 2021. Most patients who experienced myocarditis or pericarditis (inflammation of the outer lining of the heart) after COVID-19 vaccination responded well to medicine and rest and felt better quickly, says the CDC.

Provost’s study outlined a number of factors to explain why he believes AE’s are underreported. Clinically, he says that physicians have a lack of openness to consider the impact of COVID-19 injections and a belief that they can’t be responsible, says The Epoch Times. Other factors, he says, include the tedious procedure doctors must follow to report AEs, and the mass reporting that the rapidly deployed injections using mRNA are as safe as traditional vaccines tested over decades.

He singles out what he calls the “safe and effective mainstream narrative” thrust upon the public by authorities and the media without allowing individuals to challenge the theory. Provost notes that colleges can threaten and suspend their members who step out of line. Provost was suspended by Laval University for eight weeks last summer after he said publicly that there’s no real benefit to vaccinate children against COVID-19. His union filed a grievance over the suspension stating it was “an attack on academic freedom,” said Simon Viviers, vice-president of the Laval University faculty union. “To allow a university to judge the validity of the comments made by a university professor in public and to sanction him in this manner is problematic,” he added, according to CBC News.

Provost’s views were challenged by many experts, including Dr. Mathieu Nadeau-Vallée, a medical resident at University of Montreal, who holds a Ph.D. in immunology. He said that Provost is not an expert in the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, or in the vaccination of children.

“This person doesn’t really have the expertise to speak about this,” Nadeau-Vallée. “He’s a biochemistry professor; he doesn’t study messenger RNA, he studies small RNA. It’s not at all the same area of research. So, this is a person who is expressing themselves about a subject that they’re not really an expert in and is speaking against the scientific consensus on that subject.” Nadeau-Vallée said that COVID-19 vaccines and public health measures have saved lives.

“Academic freedom means being able to speak about any subject but it doesn’t mean we can say false things,” he said, adding that if someone wants to speak against scientific consensus, they have to show scientific evidence.