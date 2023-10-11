×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: covid | vaccine | spray | nasal | effective | trial | coviliv

COVID Nasal Spray Vaccine Effective in Early Trial

close-up of man using nasal spray
(Adobe Stock)

Wednesday, 11 October 2023 08:27 AM EDT

New research points to the potential of a COVID-19 vaccine delivered through the nose.

The phase 1 clinical trial showed that the product, administered nasally in two doses, delivered a significant immune response to multiple COVID variants.

Called CoviLiv, the vaccine was tested as a primary vaccination series on healthy adults before development of the mRNA vaccines that are now approved to treat COVID.

Instead, CoviLiv is a live-attenuated vaccine, meaning it is made from weakened virus. Genetic material of the virus was recoded to convert it from a disease-causing pathogen into a stable and safe vaccine, according to its developer, Codagenix Inc.

Participants who received the vaccine during the trial had robust immune responses, according to a company news release about the study. They also had T-cell reactivity that was seen to be specific for multiple viral antigens beyond the frequently mutating coronavirus spike protein.

The idea was to produce an immune response to the entire virus rather than the frequently mutating spike protein. This could potentially provide broader protection against variants, the researchers said.

None of the current COVID vaccines are live-attenuated or delivered nasally.

The findings are to be presented Wednesday at IDWeek 2023, the joint annual meeting of several organizations, including the Infectious Disease Society of America, in Boston.

“The study findings provide a glimpse into what could be the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines that provide differentiated protection to more people,” said lead study author Johanna Kaufmann, executive vice president for oncology and immunology at Codagenix Inc.

“Vaccine administration by nose and easier storage can increase access to vaccinations for underserved areas across the world," she said in a meeting news release.

CoviLiv does not require cold chain storage, which would make it easier to stockpile in areas that don’t have enough refrigeration. Having an alternative to COVID shots may also increase uptake in areas with lower vaccination rates, according to the study.

Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
New research points to the potential of a COVID-19 vaccine delivered through the nose. The phase 1 clinical trial showed that the product, administered nasally in two doses, delivered a significant immune response to multiple COVID variants. Called CoviLiv, the vaccine was...
covid, vaccine, spray, nasal, effective, trial, coviliv
333
2023-27-11
Wednesday, 11 October 2023 08:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved