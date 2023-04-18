Study: COVID Nasal Spray Vaccine Outperforms Shots

German scientists have developed a live attenuated COVID-19 vaccine that is delivered in a nasal spray and has proven to be more effective than several kinds of shots in a preclinical study. This is good news for those who do not like injections but still want protection. Attenuated vaccines contain a live but weakened coronavirus and offer instant, local immunity in the mucus membranes of the nose and mouth — something that vaccine injections can’t provide.

According to Freethink, we are familiar with these nasal vaccines as they are used to protect against the flu, smallpox, measles, and many other diseases. They are not for everyone because the attenuated virus can retain its toxicity in the body and may not be the best option for those who are immunocompromised. However, the vaccines have the advantage of being highly effective, durable and can be stored in a refrigerator, unlike shots that need to be frozen.

The German team just published positive clinical data on their candidate sCPD9, an attenuated virus that was delivered through a nasal spray rather than by injection to hamsters and was successful in providing “overall protection from virus replication, tissue damage, and lung inflammation,” according to the authors of the study.

Some live attenuated vaccines for COVID-19 are currently in human testing. New York-based biotech startup Codagenix’s candidate is in Phase 3 trials to evaluate its safety, efficacy, and immunogenicity against circulating strains of SARS-CoV-2.

The German team of researchers from Freie Universitat Berlin has teamed up with Swiss startup RocketVax AG to prepare their vaccine for Phase 1 clinical trials, says Freethink.

“Our goal is to rapidly scale-up production and advance clinical development towards market access to provide protection against post-COVID symptoms for all,” said RocketVax CEO Vladimir Cmiljanovic. “We see great potential in the market for seasonal nasal vaccines.”

Besides being highly effective, scientists explain in a news release that nasal vaccines are a good option in places with limited access to trained medical staff. They are also inexpensive to produce and easy to store and transport. Finally, live attenuated vaccines such as the one developed by the Berlin researchers have been proven to provide cross-protection against related viral strains, and thus presumably against future SARS-CoV-2 variants.