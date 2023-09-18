Pfizer Expects 24 Percent Uptake of COVID Vaccines

Pfizer expects 24% vaccination rate for COVID-19 shots in the United States this year, Chief Financial Officer David Denton said at a conference on Monday, which equates to roughly 82 million people.

Rival Moderna has said it expects U.S. demand for the shots to reach 50 million-100 million doses in the fall season.

A new Reuters/Ipos poll showed last week about half of Americans are interested in getting an updated COVID-19 vaccine more than three years after the virus infected millions and upended daily life across the United States and around the world.