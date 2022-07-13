×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: covid | vaccine | novavax | fda | mrna | protein-based

FDA Authorizes Novavax COVID Vaccine for Adults

FDA Authorizes Novavax COVID Vaccine for Adults

Wednesday, 13 July 2022 05:01 PM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, clearing the way for a shot whose more traditional technology has raised hopes of wider acceptance among vaccine skeptics.

It is the fourth COVID vaccine to be authorized for use in adults in the United States.

The clearance comes more than a month after a panel of FDA advisers overwhelmingly recommended its authorization.

Earlier this week, the U.S. government said it had secured 3.2 million Novavax vaccine doses, which it plans to release once the company finishes quality testing after getting clearance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the next few weeks.

More than two-thirds of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated with shots from Moderna Inc, Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson.

Novavax and U.S. health officials hope that people who have opted not to take Pfizer and Moderna's vaccine, which are based on the groundbreaking messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, will instead opt for the company's protein-based shot.

"Authorizing an additional COVID-19 vaccine expands the available vaccine options for the prevention of COVID-19, including the most severe outcomes that can occur such as hospitalization and death," FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said in a statement. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, clearing the way for a shot whose more traditional technology has raised hopes of wider acceptance among vaccine skeptics. It is the fourth COVID vaccine to be authorized...
covid, vaccine, novavax, fda, mrna, protein-based
206
2022-01-13
Wednesday, 13 July 2022 05:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved