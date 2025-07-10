Moderna Gets Full Approval for COVID Shot in Kids

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, in children aged 6 months through 11 years who are at an increased risk of the disease, the company said on Thursday.

The shot was previously available for pediatric populations under emergency use authorization.

Moderna said it expects to have its updated vaccine available for eligible populations in the U.S. for the 2025-26 respiratory virus season.

Shares of the company rose 2% to $33.45 in premarket trading.